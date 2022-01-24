Bangladesh Russia’s major trading partner in South Asia: Spokeswoman

Bangladesh is Russia's major trading partner in South Asia with the bilateral trade exceeding $2.5 billion a year, says Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.

"Congratulations to our Bangladeshi friends on this milestone anniversary of our relations," said Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

25 January will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Bangladesh.

Major economic projects are underway, including the construction of Rooppur, Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, Maria said.

The mechanism of the Intergovernmental Russian-Bangladesh Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, established in 2017, functions well, she said.

Its latest meeting was held on 15 December, 2021.

"Our countries have long been bound by friendly ties, the foundation of which was laid back in 1972, when the USSR supported the national liberation struggle of the people of Bangladesh and was among the first countries to recognise the independence of the new state," Maria said.

Bangladeshis remember the feat of Soviet military sailors, who cleared the waters of the port of Chittagong from mines and sunken ships in 1972-1974, she said.

"Today, our countries maintain an active political dialogue, which is built on the principles of equality and mutual respect," said the Spokeswoman.