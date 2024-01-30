Bangladesh, Russia celebrate 52nd anniversary of diplomatic relations

A programme to celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Russia was held in Dhaka on Monday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Russian House in Dhaka and Bangladesh-Russia Friendship Society at Concord Tower RMM lounge in the city's Banglamotor area.

Liberation War Affairs minister A K M Mozammel Haque delivered his speech as the chief guest while Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky was present as special guest.

Director of Russian House in Dhaka Pavel A Dvoychenkov delivered his welcome speech while the honorary Consulate of the Republic of Belarus in Bangladesh Aniruddha Kumar Roy, General Secretary of Bangladesh-Russian Friendship Society former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof. Dr. Md. Shahidullah Sikder were also present.

President of Bangladesh-Russia Friendship Society and former Vice Chancellor, of the University of Dhaka Professor Dr A A M S Arefin Siddique, said a friend in need like Russia is a friend indeed.

Director of the Russian House in Dhaka Pavel said the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia are contributing to the development of politics, economy, trade, defence, education, and culture in both countries. The then-Soviet Union played an all-out role in the liberation war in Bangladesh at the international level.

"The Soviet Union along with the allied countries, took strong steps for the independence of Bangladesh. The United States was forced to withdraw the seventh fleet towards the Bay of Bengal in December 1971 on behalf of Pakistan. In addition to cooperation in the war of liberation, Russia has also played an exemplary role in removing mines and debris from Chittagong port in the post-independence period," he said.

He said a large number of students from Bangladesh went to study in Russia with full government scholarships and they later returned to the country and were active in the formation of Bangabandhu's Shonar Bangla while among them more than 6 000 Soviet and Russian graduates are currently working and holding high positions in Bangladesh and countries around the world.

A notable contribution was the Russian House in Dhaka, established in March 1974 under an agreement between the Soviet Union and the Government of Bangladesh. The Russian House organizes all kinds of projects that reveal Russia's potential in humanitarian, educational, cultural and scientific cooperation with Bangladesh.

The Russian House in Dhaka is working to promote higher education opportunities in Russia as well as Russian language courses for Bangladeshi students.

A video presentation on Bangabandhu's first visit to the USSR was screened in the programme.