Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Brunei Sultan

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu&#039;izzaddin Waddaulah. Photo: Collected
Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah. Photo: Collected

The red carpet was rolled out as Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah arrived on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.
 
A special VVIP flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HSIA) carrying the Brunei Sultan and his entourage members at 2:24 pm for his maiden Bangladesh visit.
 
President M Abdul Hamid along with senior ministers and high civil and military officials received the Brunei Sultan, accompanied by his royal family members, ministers of various ministries of Brunei and high-level government officials.

A 21-gun salute heralded his arrival as he disembarked from the aircraft when Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid welcomed him with a bouquet.
 
A combined contingent of Bangladesh army, navy and air force presented him with a guard of honour while Sultan Waddaulah along with Bangladesh President stood on a makeshift dais when the military band played national anthems of both countries as well.
 
The Brunei Sultan also inspected the guard and then Bangladesh President introduced him to Bangladeshi dignitaries who were present at the reception line.
 
Sultan Waddaulah also introduced President Hamid to the delegation, accompanying him. 

The Brunei Sultan is making his maiden tour to Dhaka at the invitation of Bangladesh President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
Brunei is an independent Islamic sultanate on the northern coast of Borneo Island in Southeast Asia and entirely surrounded by Malaysia.
 
Brunei gained its independence as a British protectorate on 1 January 1984 but is being led by Hassanal Bolkiah since 1967.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, most of the members of the visiting delegation were seen to follow health guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at the time of the reception.
 
Later, Brunei Sultan was escorted to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital in a motorcade from the airport. He will place a wreath at the Memorial in memory of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War martyrs, plant a sapling and sign the "Visitors' Book" there.
 
The Sultan is scheduled to stay at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, according to the programme schedule.
 
Sultan Waddaulah will hold separate meetings with the President and the Prime Minister during his visit.

He is scheduled to return to Brunei on October 17.

