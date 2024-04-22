Bangladesh rolls out red carpet as Qatar Emir arrives in Dhaka

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani reacts during the welcome ceremony with Iraq's President Barham Salih (not seen) ahead of the Baghdad summit at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudan.

A red carpet was rolled out to accord a warm reception to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on his arrival here today on a two-day official visit as President Mohammed Shahabuddin received him.

The Head of the State welcomed Qatar Emir with flower bouquets at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HISA) in the capital this afternoon.

Earlier, a special aircraft, carrying the Emir and his entourage members, landed at the airport at about 5:00pm.

A 21-gun salute heralded the Emir's arrival at the HISA while he was getting down from the aircraft.

The Emir was also taken to the makeshift saluting dais where he was given "a guard of honour" while the national anthems of the two countries were played.

Later, the Emir of Qatar inspected the parade ground.

President Shahabuddin introduced the Bangladesh delegation waiting in the presentation line with Emir as the Emir also introduced his representatives.

Ministers including Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to the prime minister, foreign secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), secretaries concerned to the president office and senior military and civil officials were present there.

The Emir of Qatar has arrived in Dhaka at the special invitation of Bangladesh President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the ceremony at the airport, the Emir of Qatar will be staying at the Le Meridien Dhaka Hotel along with his entourages during the Dhaka visit, reads the programme schedule.

Tomorrow morning, Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud will pay a courtesy call on the Emir of Qatar.

Then, the Emir will have a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shimul of the prime minister's office at 10:15 am. They will have tete-a-tete (one-to-one) meeting too.

Later, six agreements and five memorandums of understandings (MoUs) are likely to be signed between the two countries during this visit.

Agreements are: avoidance of double taxation and tax evasion, cooperation in legal matters, maritime transport, mutual investment development and protection, transfer of convicted persons and establishment of a joint business council.

Apart from these, five memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including on labor force, higher education and scientific research, and cooperation in diplomatic training are likely to be signed during the visit.

On April 23, President Shahabuddin will host a courtesy lunch in honour of the Emir of Qatar at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban.

The Emir is scheduled to fly for Qatar by a special aircraft on Tuesday evening.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister will see him off at the HISA, according to a programme.