Bangladesh role model for development in world: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh has become a role model for development across the globe under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh has made a remarkable progress in different sectors including socio-economic development," he told a function of the Atlantic Council, an American think tank in the field of international affairs, at the George Washington University.

The South Asia Centre organised the function titled "Emerging Bangladesh: Its Socio-Economic achievement" in Washington on April 11, an official release of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington said today.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen addressed the function as the main speaker.

He also discussed the different issues including economic partnership and prospect with the USA, economic diplomacy, regional development and strengthening relations with major powerful countries.

The minister also joined question and answer sessions of the function conducted by senior director of the South Asia Centre Prof Dr Irfan Nuruddin.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen attended a meeting organised by the International Republican Institute (IRI) as the chief guest.