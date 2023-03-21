Bangladesh on right track to Sonar Bangla under PM Hasina: Foreign minister

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is on the right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in realising the 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday. 

Speaking at a roundtable discussion titled "Bangladesh: Achievements, Challenges and Way Forward" organised by The Ash Center of Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, Momen emphasised the country's phenomenal progress in its economic and developmental landscapes, including poverty alleviation, women empowerment, natural disaster management, digital transformation as well as power and transport infrastructure development. 

The minister presented Bangladesh's success stories of evolving into a resilient economy, a connecting hub and an investment destination, a press release said.

He also touched upon Bangladesh's transition from the least-developed country to a developing nation. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Underlining the roadmap for development, he stressed the role of technology, innovation and research in realising the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh'.

He shed light on the role and contributions of Bangladesh in the regional context, articulating the importance of cooperation and partnership, particularly with neighbouring countries. 

He stressed that Bangladesh was committed to promoting peace, harmony and stability in the region and beyond in accordance with its foreign policy objective "Friendship to all, malice towards none". 

Faculty members, researchers and post-graduate students of Kennedy School participated in the event. 

Anthony Saich, Daewoo Professor of International Affairs of the Ash Center and director of the Rajawali Foundation Institute for Asia at Harvard Kennedy School, delivered the welcome remarks and thanked the Foreign Minister for attending the roundtable. 

Consul General of Bangladesh in New York Mohammad Monirul Islam made the closing remarks, voicing optimism that the cooperation between the Government of Bangladesh and the Ash Center would be further consolidated in the days to come.

