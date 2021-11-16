Bangladesh reveals genome sequence of Ruhi, Kalbaus and freshwater dolphin for the first time

For the first time in the world, the genome sequences of Ruhi, Kalbaus and freshwater dolphins have been revealed in Bangladesh.

At the same time, for the first time in the country, the genome sequence of Katla fish has been revealed.

This success came after a long two-year effort by a team of researchers from Chattogram.

Identification of the endangered species of dolphins and carp has already been submitted to the data bank of the US National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) and approved by it as well. The rights of Bangladesh have been established.

A webinar organized by the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) on Tuesday unveiled the genome sequence of four carps and dolphin of the Halda River.

More to follow...