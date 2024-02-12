Bangladesh requests Bhutan to consider rejoining BBIN initiative

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud with Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl on 12 Feb. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday requested the ambassador of Bhutan to consider re-joining the BBIN initiative, which would pave the way for sub-regional cooperation in connectivity.

The foreign minister also proposed exploring import of 'Pragati Industries'-made Jeep from Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl met the Foreign Minister at his office and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Dr Hasan recalled the support from Bhutan from Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971 and recognition to Bangladesh, on 6th December 1971, even before our final Victory on 16 December 1971.

He noted that Bhutan has made inspiring progress in its socio-economic development under the able leadership of the Fourth and Fifth Kings.

Dr Hasan expressed happiness on the existing relations with Bhutan.

He emphasised further collaboration between the two countries in the areas of power, trade and commerce, connectivity, education, agriculture, health and people-to-people contacts etc.

The foreign minister stressed early signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) on power between Bangladesh and Bhutan as well as developing a trilateral arrangement with India and Bhutan regarding generation and trading of power.

The Bhutanese ambassador congratulated Hasan for his appointment as the foreign minister of Bangladesh.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the importance Bangladesh places on the bilateral relationship.

He appreciated the wholehearted cooperation extended by Bangladesh, which is very much appreciated by the Government of Bhutan.

He lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the development achieved under her guidance during the last 15 years.

"As a neighbour, Bhutan takes pride in Bangladesh's recent achievements," he added.

The Bhutanese ambassador hoped that Bangladesh's continued development would pave the way for achieving the vision of "Sonar Bangla" soon, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.