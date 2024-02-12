Bangladesh requests Bhutan to consider rejoining BBIN initiative

Bangladesh

UNB
12 February, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh requests Bhutan to consider rejoining BBIN initiative

UNB
12 February, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:22 pm
Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud with Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl on 12 Feb. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud with Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl on 12 Feb. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday requested the ambassador of Bhutan to consider re-joining the BBIN initiative, which would pave the way for sub-regional cooperation in connectivity.

The foreign minister also proposed exploring import of 'Pragati Industries'-made Jeep from Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl met the Foreign Minister at his office and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Dr Hasan recalled the support from Bhutan from Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971 and recognition to Bangladesh, on 6th December 1971, even before our final Victory on 16 December 1971.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He noted that Bhutan has made inspiring progress in its socio-economic development under the able leadership of the Fourth and Fifth Kings.

Dr Hasan expressed happiness on the existing relations with Bhutan.

He emphasised further collaboration between the two countries in the areas of power, trade and commerce, connectivity, education, agriculture, health and people-to-people contacts etc.

The foreign minister stressed early signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) on power between Bangladesh and Bhutan as well as developing a trilateral arrangement with India and Bhutan regarding generation and trading of power.

The Bhutanese ambassador congratulated Hasan for his appointment as the foreign minister of Bangladesh. 

He expressed his deep appreciation for the importance Bangladesh places on the bilateral relationship.

He appreciated the wholehearted cooperation extended by Bangladesh, which is very much appreciated by the Government of Bhutan.

He lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the development achieved under her guidance during the last 15 years.

"As a neighbour, Bhutan takes pride in Bangladesh's recent achievements," he added.

The Bhutanese ambassador hoped that Bangladesh's continued development would pave the way for achieving the vision of "Sonar Bangla" soon, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Top News

Bhutan / BBIN / Bangladesh / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

2h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

13h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

10m | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

1h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

2h | Videos
To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

2h | Videos