Bangladesh reports year’s first dengue death

The country has recorded the first death of a dengue patient this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The dengue patient died at Central Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Tuesday.

Some 27 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours, as per data of the Health Emergency Operation Centre of DGHS.

As many as 110 dengue patients, including 106 in Dhaka, are now undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year, the DGHS has so far recorded 808 dengue cases and 697 recoveries until 21 June.

Dengue, a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives. In the next three years, the fatality numbers gradually fell to almost zero.