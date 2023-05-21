Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 33 new cases

One more person died from dengue in the last 24 hours to Sunday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 13 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, 33 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease in the same period. Of the new patients, 22 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 11 outside it.

A total of 151 dengue patients, including 125 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 1,447 dengue cases and 1,283 recoveries so far this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

The DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries in the past year.