Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 33 new cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 33 new cases

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:17 pm
Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 33 new cases

One more person died from dengue in the last 24 hours to Sunday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 13 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, 33 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease in the same period. Of the new patients, 22 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 11 outside it.

A total of 151 dengue patients, including 125 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 1,447 dengue cases and 1,283 recoveries so far this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

The DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries in the past year.

Top News / Health

Dengue / Dengue death toll / Dengue Cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

13h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

11h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

23h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination