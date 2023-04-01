Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases

Bangladesh

UNB
01 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 03:17 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases

UNB
01 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 03:17 pm
Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases

Four more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday (1 April) morning.

Of the new patients, four were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Twenty-five dengue patients, including 16 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 847 dengue cases, 813 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Dengue / Dengue Cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

7h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

7h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

7h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

44m | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

2h | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

3h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared