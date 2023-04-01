Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue cases

Four more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday (1 April) morning.

Of the new patients, four were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Twenty-five dengue patients, including 16 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 847 dengue cases, 813 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.