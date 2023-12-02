Bangladesh records 6 earthquakes exceeding magnitude 5 since January

With today's 5.5 magnitude tremor which shook Dhaka and nearby areas, Bangladesh has witnessed six incidents of earthquakes over magnitude 5 since the beginning of 2023.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of Saturday's (earthquake was located 8km east-northeast of Lakshmipur's Ramganj upazila.

Meanwhile, quoting the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), Reuters reported the earthquake's magnitude was 5.8.

Earlier on Monday (2 October), the country experienced a 5.4 magnitude earthquake originating from Sherpur at around 6:45pm.

Earlier this year, on 11 September, Sylhet was struck by another earthquake measuring 5 in magnitude.

Another seismic event of 5.3 magnitude shook Sylhet on 14 August.

The country felt the impact of a 5.0 magnitude earthquake originating from Golapganj in Sylhet, affecting Dhaka and other districts on 16 June.

The first seismic activity recorded this year was on 23 January with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake originating in Sylhet.

Earlier in 2022, Bangladesh encountered three earthquakes surpassing a magnitude of 5 richter scale.

According to earthquakelist.org, the strongest recent earthquake of the past 10 years near Bangladesh occurred on 4 January 2016 05:05am with a magnitude of 6.7 and struck 180 kilometers (112 mi) east of Sylhet, at a depth of 55 km.

Disclaimer: Earthquakelist.org, as per their website, source their information from the United States Geographical Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).