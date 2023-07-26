First rupee-paid imports reach Bangladesh

Trade between Bangladesh and India in rupee formally began with the arrival of 30 pickup vans worth Rs1.23 crore in Benapole port.

The first Rupee trade shipment from West Bengal's Petrapole border to Bangladesh took place on Tuesday (25 July).

"It was a shipment of vehicle chassis from Tata Motors, and the value of the shipment is Rs1.23 crore," Kamlesh Saini, the manager of the Land Ports Authority of India (ICP Petrapole), said in an interview with PTI.

He said this shipment is in Indian Rupees and will further boost exports.

Benapole Port Deputy Director (Traffic) Abdul Jalil said the convoy itself was the imported item: thirty pick-up vans were imported by the Nita Company of Dhaka, a trading company of Bangladesh, from Indian exporter Tata Motors Ltd, also the manufacturer of the vehicles, reports UNB.

Petrapole, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, is the major land port of India for bilateral trade with Bangladesh. It connects with the Benapole land port of Bangladesh.

On 11 July, Bangladesh and India launched the historic cross-border trade settlement mechanism to import and export using the Indian rupee as currency.

The agreement allows for invoices, payments and settlements in rupees for Bangladesh's $20 billion exports and imports to and from India.