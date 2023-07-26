First rupee-paid imports reach Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 12:30 pm

Related News

First rupee-paid imports reach Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
First rupee-paid imports reach Bangladesh

Trade between Bangladesh and India in rupee formally began with the arrival of 30 pickup vans worth Rs1.23 crore in Benapole port. 

The first Rupee trade shipment from West Bengal's Petrapole border to Bangladesh took place on Tuesday (25 July).

"It was a shipment of vehicle chassis from Tata Motors, and the value of the shipment is Rs1.23 crore," Kamlesh Saini, the manager of the Land Ports Authority of India (ICP Petrapole), said in an interview with PTI.

He said this shipment is in Indian Rupees and will further boost exports.

Benapole Port Deputy Director (Traffic) Abdul Jalil said the convoy itself was the imported item: thirty pick-up vans were imported by the Nita Company of Dhaka, a trading company of Bangladesh, from Indian exporter Tata Motors Ltd, also the manufacturer of the vehicles, reports UNB.

Petrapole, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, is the major land port of India for bilateral trade with Bangladesh. It connects with the Benapole land port of Bangladesh.

On 11 July, Bangladesh and India launched the historic cross-border trade settlement mechanism to import and export using the Indian rupee as currency.

The agreement allows for invoices, payments and settlements in rupees for Bangladesh's $20 billion exports and imports to and from India.

Top News

India / Bangladesh / Rupee / Trade / Import - Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

4h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

20h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

22h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

1h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

15h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

17h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

19h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up