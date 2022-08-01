Bangladesh receives D-8 peace award

Bangladesh has got an "International Peace Award " as one of the founding member of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The award was given in memory of the Prime Minister Prof. Dr. Necmettin Erbakan of the Republic of Turkey.

President of the Board of Trustees of Prof. Dr. Necmettin Erbakan Foundation, Dr. Fatih Erbakan sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina informing her of the matter, said a press release of PM's press wing.

The foundation today handed over award that included a crest and the letter from Dr. Fatih Erbakan to Bangladeshi Prime Minister to Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey accredited to Georgia, Turkmenistan and the D-8, Mosud Mannan.