Bangladesh receives $655 million in remittances in 9 days of Nov: BB

Bangladesh

UNB
10 November, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 06:33 pm

Related News

Bangladesh receives $655 million in remittances in 9 days of Nov: BB

The remittance inflow for the same period in October was $739.8 million, indicating a decrease in this November’s remittance figures

UNB
10 November, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 06:33 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh received remittances totalling $655 million in the first nine days of November, according to the latest report of the Bangladesh Bank.

This amounts to an average daily inflow of around Tk72.8 million in foreign remittances.

The central bank's report revealed that the remittance inflow for the same period in October was $739.8 million, indicating a decrease in this November's remittance figures.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In terms of distribution among banks, state-owned banks accounted for $199.75 million of the remittances.

Private banks managed the highest share, facilitating $421.94 million in remittances, while specialised banks contributed $31.56 million, and foreign banks handled $1.75 million.

Its further breakdown shows that between 3 and 9 November, a total of $612.58 million was remitted to Bangladesh, while from 1-3 November, expatriates sent $42.41 million.

Bangladesh received $2.5386 billion in remittances in June.

The inflow, however, dropped significantly in July, the first month of the current fiscal year, with remittances totalling nearly $1.91 billion – the lowest in the past 10 months.

The trend began to stabilise with the formation of an interim government, and remittances rebounded in August, reaching $2.2213 billion.

In September, remittance inflows reached a fiscal year high of $2.4048 billion, followed by a slight decline in October, which saw $2.3951 billion in total remittances. 
 

Economy / Top News

remittance / Bangaldesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

4h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

23h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

2h | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

4h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

4h | Videos
Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

5h | Videos