Bangladesh receives 45 lakh doses of Covid vaccines

About 45 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have reached the country between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Among the received dosages, 25 lakh are Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and 20 lakh are China's Sinopharm vaccine.

The first consignment of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine landed at Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:30 pm with 12 lakh doses on Friday and the rest arrived in another flight at around 8:40 am Saturday.

Meanwhile, a special flight of Bangladesh Biman carried 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines from China around 12:30am on Saturday. Another special flight brought the rest at around 5:30 am.

Earlier, the Health Minister said after receiving the new consignments of the Covid-19 vaccine mass inoculation will resume.