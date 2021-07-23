Bangladesh to receive 2.45 lakh AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from Japan Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 02:17 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to receive 2.45 lakh AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from Japan Saturday

The vaccines will arrive as part of the COVAX agreement at around 3:15 pm

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 02:17 pm
Bangladesh to receive 2.45 lakh AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from Japan Saturday

Bangladesh will receive the first consignment of Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from Japan consisting of 245,200 dosages on Saturday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will be present at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to receive the vaccines alongside the secretaries of both ministries, said a press release from the foreign ministry.

The vaccines will arrive as part of the COVAX agreement at around 3:15 pm.

About 15 lakh people who took the first jab of the Oxford vaccine are yet to receive its second dose.

So far 58,20,000 people have taken the first dose of the Oxford vaccine in the country and 42,98,000 people have taken two doses.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

AstraZeneca / Japan / COVAX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3d | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr