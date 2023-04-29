Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Mexico

UNB
29 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 10:28 am

Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Mexico

UNB
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Mexico and looks forward to exploring new avenues for cooperation and collaboration.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Mexico City hosted a grand reception at the chancery to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of independence and the National Day of Bangladesh.

The event, originally scheduled for 26 March 2023, was held on 28 April due to the holy month of Ramadan in March.

The reception was attended by a distinguished group of high-ranking officials, including ambassadors, government officials, academicians, local dignitaries, and media personnel.

The guest of honour was the Director General of the Asia Pacific wing of the foreign ministry of the United Mexican States, Fernando Gonzalez Saiffe.

During his speech at the event, Saiffe highlighted the close and growing friendship between Bangladesh and Mexico, demonstrating Mexico's commitment to enhancing the relationship further.

He expressed deep satisfaction with the remarkable economic development and social progress that Bangladesh has achieved, which he witnessed in person during his maiden visit to Bangladesh in November 2022 while attending the Second Foreign Office Consultation in Dhaka.

Director General Saife assured the audience that he is committed to fostering a more dynamic and tangible relationship between Bangladesh and Mexico as the bilateral relations have bright potential for future cooperation.

This commitment is particularly significant with the upcoming opening of the Mexican embassy in Dhaka this year, which will provide an avenue for greater collaboration, communication, and partnership between the two nations.

Ambassador Abida Islam, in her brief speech, paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971 for their immense contributions, underscoring their supreme sacrifices for the nation.

She also mentioned that the event was also a celebration of the progress Bangladesh has made since its independence in 1971, highlighting the ongoing socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Referring to the enduring bond between Bangladesh and Mexico, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared values, the ambassador also mentioned that the establishment of a Mexican embassy in Dhaka this year will further enhance bilateral relations and create new collaboration opportunities.

The guests were later treated to traditional Bangladeshi cuisine, which offered a taste of the country's rich cultural heritage.

