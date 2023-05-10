Bangladesh to ratify 'Hong Kong Convention' on ship recycling soon: Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today said Bangladesh will ratify the 'Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (the Hong Kong Convention)' introduced by the International Maritime Organization by 2023.

"Bangladesh has achieved notable progress in environmental, occupational safety and health in the ship recycling industry. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through her visionary decision on 13 February 2011 declared ship recycling activities as 'industry'," he said.

The minister said this while speaking at a bilateral meeting with a Norwegian delegation led by Deputy Minister of the Norway Climate and Environment Affairs Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad at Industries Ministry conference room in the city, said a press release.

In his speech, Humayun informed that the Ministry of Industries issued the 'Ship Breaking and Ship Recycling Rules' in 2011 and enacted the 'Bangladesh Ship Recycling Act' in 2018 as part of the management and development of the ship recycling industry.

According to the Bangladesh Ship Reprocessing Act 2018, he said, there is an obligation to set up a training and research institute for the ship recycling sector.

He urged Norway to cooperate in this regard.

Among others, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana also spoke on the occasion.