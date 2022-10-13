Bangladesh nearing borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index

Bangladesh has ranked 84th out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index-2022.

With a score of 19.6, Bangladesh has a moderate level of hunger, nearing the borderline of the "serious" level.

While neighbouring India stands at 107th with 29.1 and Pakistan at 99th with a score of 26.1.

Bangladesh had been categorised in the "serious" level of hunger since 2000.

However, Bangladesh's hunger level dropped to "moderate" for the first time in 2021 as the country ranked 76th out of 116 countries in the index.

The index is a tool to measure and track hunger developed by NGO Concern Worldwide and German humanitarian aid agency Welthungerhilfe.

The GHI assigns the scores in five severity levels based on data from 2016 to 2020 – low (9.9 or less), moderate (10.0-19.9), serious (20.0-34.9), alarming (35.0-49.9) and extremely alarming (50-100).