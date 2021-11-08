Bangladesh Railway introduces first ever automatic train washing plant

Bangladesh Railway has introduced the first ever two automatic train washing plants in order to save time in washing trains as well as to reduce the consumption of water.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon inaugurated a plant in the Kamlapur Railway Station on Monday, while Khairuzzaman Liton, mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation inaugurated another plant in Rajshahi Railway Station.

The new plant would wash a train comprising 14 compartments within 8-10 minutes only. It requires one and a half to two hours to clean a train following the existing manual system, said railway officials present at the inauguration event held at Kamlapur station.

Photo: Mumit M

Minister Nurul Islam Sujon said, at least 20 cleaners are required to wash a train in the traditional system. The automatic plant would also reduce the human effort.

The railway turned into an abandoned institution, said the minister but it was revived again after the establishment of a separate ministry, he added.

The minister said the government has plans to connect railways with all districts of the country, reintroduce all of the connections with India and with China via Myanmar.

Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, director general of Bangladesh Railway said, the current system requires about 10,000 litres of water to wash a train, whereas the automatic system would consume only 4,000 litres of water.

Photo: Mumit M

He said, the plant is capable of recycling most of the water used to wash a train, thus saving up to 70% water.

Selim Reza, secretary of the Ministry of Railways, said that the railway is trying to overcome all of the shortcomings in providing comfortable, safe and affordable services.

The rail officials said, the Kamlapur plant is dedicated for trains that run on metre-gauge rail, while the Rajshahi plant is for trains that run on broad-gauge rail.

