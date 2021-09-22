Bangladesh 'pursuing legal recourse' to bring back Bangabandhu killer from US

Bangladesh is persuing legal recourse in the US for the repatriation of fugitive Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted assassin of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had said.

"It is in the legal process. We're pursuing it. But the legal process is a time-consuming matter in the US, he said, responding to a poser at a press briefing in New York on Tuesday.

"(But) we are hopeful (of bringing back Rashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh). Our belief is that we'll be able to bring back the person to the country after completing the legal process," said Dr Momen.

He said that Bangladesh had earlier brought another killer back to the country from the US.

