Bangladesh purchases LNG, fertiliser at lower rates as prices fall in global market

Bangladesh

UNB
26 May, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 05:47 pm

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Bangladesh has purchased LNG and fertiliser at lower prices from the international market compared to previous rates as prices of the two products fall on the international market.

Such an indication was found from the government's latest purchase of the two essential products.

The approval of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase to the latest purchase shows that Petrobangla has imported 33.60 lakh MMBtu of LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at $25.75 per unit.

The total value of the consignment was Tk886.76 crore.

The per unit price of the previous consignment's LNG was $26.40 which at one stage went to $39 following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Similarly, the price of fertiliser witnessed a big fall as the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) bought 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granullar urea fertiliser with each metric tonne priced at $671 while price of each metric tonne of the last consignment was $876 and at one stage it crossed $900.

The 30,000MTs of bulk fertliser this time costs Tk174.62 crore, said Zillur Rahman, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, who briefed reporters.

Meanwhile, the cabinet committee approved a proposal to award a Tk439.51 crore contract to Joint Venture (1) ZHEC (2) BOW and (3) SMEDRIC, Hong Kong to do civil construction works for setting up a water treatment plant at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

Another proposal of the Department of Public Works received the approval of the committee to award Tk191.80 crore contract to Mazid Sons Construction Ltd to build a 25-storey apartment complex at Green City Housing in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

