Bangladesh provides better, more efficient security to diplomats than other countries: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said the government and law enforcement agencies ensure security of foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka in a much better and efficient way compared to many other countries.

"Our government and law enforcement agencies have continuously been providing security and will continue to do so in an efficient way," he told reporters during a briefing at the State guesthouse Padma.

The state minister said the government has explained much on the same issue and noted that they have a lot of work in their hands. "We have more objectives to achieve. We have explained a lot."

The Embassy of the United States currently receives 158 security personnel including two gunmen from the special branch.

Of them, the embassy, residence and other establishments receive 39 security personnel each and the total number is 117.

Thirty-nine more security personnel are deployed for other diplomats' residence at the US Embassy, according to government data. However, eight additional personnel, the US used to receive as escort, have been withdrawn.

The British High Commission in Dhaka currently gets 29 security personnel and two gunmen while seven additional personnel, the UK used to get as escort, have been withdrawn.

On the other hand, the High Commission of India receives 40 security personnel while the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka gets 48 security personnel.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday said the government will share information on alternative security services that the Ansar can provide for diplomatic missions in Dhaka either on Thursday or Sunday.

"We have discussed in detail about the modalities. They [Ansar] have shared information about their capabilities. We have an idea which format we would convey to foreign missions," he told the media.

The foreign secretary said they will inform the missions in a note verbale on Sunday (21 May), if it is not possible by Thursday.

The Ansar battalion is ready to provide additional security protocol to envoys with immediate effect, said the director general of Ansar.

Members of the Ansar battalion have already been engaged in such protocol duties in the country, including the parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, the foreign secretary said the government will offer the services of the Ansar – a paramilitary auxiliary force – to the foreign missions in Dhaka as alternatives, as the withdrawal of "additional security escort" for four diplomats came into effect.

The foreign secretary held a meeting with the director general of the Ansar on Wednesday to know about the facilities they can offer and build a connection with those missions who are willing to take this service.

He said the government is aware of the responsibilities as a host country under the Vienna Convention and regular security measures for foreign missions and their personnel remain unchanged.