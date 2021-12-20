Bangladesh to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 December, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 09:58 am

Children pose for photographs in front of their tents at a camp for internally displaced families in Panjwai district of Kandahar province on March 31, 2021. JAVED TANVEER/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/Foreign Policy
Children pose for photographs in front of their tents at a camp for internally displaced families in Panjwai district of Kandahar province on March 31, 2021. JAVED TANVEER/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/Foreign Policy

The Bangladesh government has decided to offer humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan in the form of food and medical aid. 

The announcement was made by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen during the 17th Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan held on Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan. 

The foreign secretary is leading a high-level delegation which includes the Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia and permanent representative of Bangladesh to OIC, Bangladesh high commissioner to Pakistan, and the director general of the International Organization, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the council meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen expressed deep concerns about the economic and humanitarian crisis looming on the larger part of Afghanistan due to the acute shortage of food, shelter, and social services which may further be worsened as winter approaches. 

He hoped that the inclusive socio-economic development of Afghanistan will continue uninterrupted so that all segments of the society can effectively contribute to the rebuilding process of their country and maintain regional harmony. 

The foreign secretary also remarked that Bangladesh can be a partner in Afghanistan's developmental process as Bangladesh seeks to enhance regional cooperation for the attainment of a vision of shared prosperity for the region. 

While appreciating the OIC for calling for this extraordinary council, he urged the leaders to intensify cooperation within and beyond it in support of the Afghan people. 

Bangladesh also reiterated its support to the Palestinian cause for an independent and viable state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers was preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM). 

Earlier, the foreign secretary inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad.

 

