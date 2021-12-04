Bangladesh Protibondhi Foundation to release free training manual 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 04:26 pm

Bangladesh Protibondhi Foundation to release free training manual 

On the occasion of World Disability Day, the Clinical Neurosciences Centre, Bangladesh Protibondhi Foundation (BPF) will release an electronic version of a two volume training manual for the Establishment of Child Development and Disability Services on its website (bpfbd.org). 

The free 900-page training manual will be for multidisciplinary professionals who are aiming to set up services within their hospitals or health services, says a press release by the BPF. 

The guide combines years of experience in the field by Professor Naila Zaman Khan and her team of professionals since she established the first Shishu Bikash Kendra (SBK) in the Department of Pediatric Neuroscience in Dhaka Shishu Hospital in 1992. 

From 2008 till 2018, Professor Naila was also the National Coordinator for the Government of Bangladesh for setting up SBKs across the country. 

Currently, the contents and strategies of the manual are being utilised within and outside Bangladesh in the continuation of efforts to reach unreached children, the release added. 

The BPF hopes that free online access to this compendium will assist professionals in their efforts for a better quality of life for children within Bangladesh and across the globe.

