Bangladesh proposes Saudi Arabia supply crude oil on deferred payment basis

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has proposed the Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh to take up the issue of considering crude/refined oil from Aramco on a deferred payment basis in the context of the current political instability in parts of Europe.

He also urged the envoy to explore possible cooperation from Saudi Arabia in meeting Bangladesh's domestic energy and oil needs, a release said.

Noting progress of the Saudi investment in the renewable energy sector, Abdul Momen also urged the envoy to explore the possibility of prospective financing in the Eastern Refinery Unit-2 from Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the release added.

Abdul Momen made the proposals during a meeting when the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Mr Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on Wednesday at the foreign affairs ministry.

In response to Abdul Momen's proposals, the Saudi Envoy assured to take up the proposal of the deferred payment to the appropriate authorities in the Kingdom.

He also conveyed KSA's readiness to facilitate Bangladesh's proposal to set up a fertiliser industry in Saudi Arabia.

On the prospect of further employment in the Saudi Arabia with reference to Neom city, the foreign minister conveyed Bangladesh's readiness in providing skilled workers and technicians in different trades and also indicated willingness of the government to assign dedicated university or training institute to train manpower in specialised trades to cater to the needs of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interests pertaining to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The ambassador handed over a letter to the Minister Momen from Saudi Foreign Minister Mr Faisal bin Farhan Al- Saud inviting the foreign minister to undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia to review and expedite ongoing mutual collaboration.

The foreign minister appreciated and accepted the invitation and said that the visit schedule would be fixed through diplomatic channels.

Foreign minister and Saudi Envoy discussed and reviewed various bilateral issues and expressed satisfaction at the state of relations flourishing rapidly in many fields including political, economic, trade and investment, security and defense, manpower and other areas.

Reaffirming support to Saudi Arabia in the multilateral fora, foreign minister recalled Bangladesh's support to Saudi Arabia in hosting the Expo-2030 in Riyadh.

The Saudi ambassador expressed his gratitude to the minister for his continuous support and guidance in taking forward the bilateral engagements to new heights.