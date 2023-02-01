Bangladesh proposes Saudi Arabia supply crude oil on deferred payment basis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh proposes Saudi Arabia supply crude oil on deferred payment basis

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:35 pm
Bangladesh proposes Saudi Arabia supply crude oil on deferred payment basis

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has proposed the Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh to take up the issue of considering crude/refined oil from Aramco on a deferred payment basis in the context of the current political instability in parts of Europe.

He also urged the envoy to explore possible cooperation from Saudi Arabia in meeting Bangladesh's domestic energy and oil needs, a release said.

Noting progress of the Saudi investment in the renewable energy sector, Abdul Momen also urged the envoy to explore the possibility of prospective financing in the Eastern Refinery Unit-2 from Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the release added.

Abdul Momen made the proposals during a meeting when the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Mr Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on Wednesday at the foreign affairs ministry.

In response to Abdul Momen's proposals, the Saudi Envoy assured to take up the proposal of the deferred payment to the appropriate authorities in the Kingdom.

He also conveyed KSA's readiness to facilitate Bangladesh's proposal to set up a fertiliser industry in Saudi Arabia.

On the prospect of further employment in the Saudi Arabia with reference to Neom city, the foreign minister conveyed Bangladesh's readiness in providing skilled workers and technicians in different trades and also indicated willingness of the government to assign dedicated university or training institute to train manpower in specialised trades to cater to the needs of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interests pertaining to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.  

The ambassador handed over a letter to the Minister Momen from Saudi Foreign Minister Mr Faisal bin Farhan Al- Saud inviting the foreign minister to undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia to review and expedite ongoing mutual collaboration.

The foreign minister appreciated and accepted the invitation and said that the visit schedule would be fixed through diplomatic channels.

Foreign minister and Saudi Envoy discussed and reviewed various bilateral issues and expressed satisfaction at the state of relations flourishing rapidly in many fields including political, economic, trade and investment, security and defense, manpower and other areas.

Reaffirming support to Saudi Arabia in the multilateral fora, foreign minister recalled Bangladesh's support to Saudi Arabia in hosting the Expo-2030 in Riyadh.

The Saudi ambassador expressed his gratitude to the minister for his continuous support and guidance in taking forward the bilateral engagements to new heights.

Top News

Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia / Oil / Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

12h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

4h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

3h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms