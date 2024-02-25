Bangladesh proposes new digital platform to counter disinfo by Israel at OIC conference

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh Mohammad Ali Arafat speaking at the special session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey.

Bangladesh has proposed creation of a collaborative new digital platform to combat the spreading of disinformation by Israel against Palestine — at Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held today (25 February) in Istanbul, Turkey.

"A collaborative digital platform must be created to combat the spreading of misleading disinformation against Palestine. I request the OIC Secretariat to immediately prepare a plan in this regard," said State Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh Mohammad Ali Arafat during his speech.

"The world has hardly seen the continued killing of journalists and spreading of disinformation like in Gaza. To combat such disinformation, a collaborative effort is needed. Israeli attacks on journalists working in conflict zones should be highlighted in the world media to attract more attention," said Arafat.

Further, the State Minister voiced Bangladesh's readiness to support the OIC Secretariat's efforts in establishing a standard information and documents pool containing records of war crimes committed by Israel.

He suggested that the Secretariat could regularly exchange this information with all member states and possibly conduct training programs to combat disinformation spread by Israel.

Arafat concluded his speech by condemning Israel's disinformation campaign, "Israel has systematically disseminated false and misleading news to hide the cruelty and grave violation of international law in Gaza. Israel's despicable disinformation campaign is an attempt to cover up blatant war crimes, including indiscriminate targeting of children, women, the elderly, journalists and human rights activists."

The State Minister further said Israel's barbaric killings in Gaza are destroying the aspirations of a nation and depriving the occupied people of their fundamental rights.

"The Muslim Ummah must work together to stop this massacre and let the world know the truth. Bangladesh supports and stands by the Palestinians in this dire situation," he added.

In his speech, Mohammad Ali Arafat also outlined seven points of recommendations. These are:

To immediately stop the conflict in Palestine and ensure justice against crimes against humanity.

To keep open a humanitarian corridor for a continuous, rapid and safe supply of food, water, medicine and other life-saving materials to the residents of Gaza;

To hold Israel accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity and support South Africa in the legal fight against Israel at the ICJ.

To revisit the implementation process of all the agreed decisions in the UN, Arab Peace Initiative and the Quartet Road Map.

The unequivocal unity of the Muslim Ummah on the issue of Palestine and planning a clear timeline to have two-state solutions with the pre-1967 border living side by side under UN resolutions 242 and 338.

To raise a collective voice condemning the disinformation campaign run by the Israeli occupation forces and to highlight the actions of Israel to cover up the massacre and murder of innocent civilians and professionals,

To take urgent steps to establish the OIC Media Forum.

The special session was graced by a video message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who addressed concerns over 'The Israeli Occupation Authority's Disinformation and Hostility against Journalists and Media Outlets in the Occupied Palestinian Territory'.

It saw participation from Information Ministers of OIC member states, with 25 representatives delivering speeches.

