Bangladesh proposes gas imports from Azerbaijan, first round of Foreign Office Consultations held in Baku

Bangladesh

UNB
15 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 03:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh proposes gas imports from Azerbaijan, first round of Foreign Office Consultations held in Baku

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said climate change adaptation is more important to Bangladesh than mitigation, and in this area, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan can work together

UNB
15 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov during the first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan was held on 14 June at Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: UNB
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov during the first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan was held on 14 June at Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has proposed that Azerbaijan can be a good source of natural gas import for Bangladesh and also proposed to sign an MoU in this regard to which the Azerbaijan side responded positively.

The first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan was held on 14 June at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov led their respective sides at the FOC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including cooperations in trade, investments, educational, cultural, and ICT sectors, were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides stressed the importance of exchanging high-level visits and agreed to expedite works on the pending bilateral instruments.

The Foreign Secretary requested Azerbaijan to import good quality affordable RMG and pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh.

He also urged Azerbaijan to import manpower from Bangladesh.

Both sides also exchanged views on different regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Rohingya crisis, and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Climate adaptation over mitigation

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said climate change adaptation is more important to Bangladesh than mitigation, and in this area, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan can work together.

He had a courtesy meeting with Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan and CEO of COP 29 (Conference of the Parties to UNFCCC) Elnur Sultanov on 14 June and discussed the issues on the climate front.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan said that as the next COP Chair, his country is working to ensure better climate financing for developing countries and to ensure that mechanisms already developed under the previous climate conferences like Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Loss and Damage Fund provide better outputs for the developing world. 

The Foreign Secretary assured that Bangladesh will work closely with Azerbaijan over these issues.

He also proposed to sign an MoU with Azerbaijan for the import of natural gas from the country to which the Azeri Deputy Minister for Energy responded positively.

Top News

Bangladesh / Azerbaijan / gas import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

8h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

36m | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

4h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

6h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

8h | Videos