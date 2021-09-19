Bangladesh prepares action plan to make food production sustainable

As part of its endeavour to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bangladesh is developing a standard food system incorporating an action plan to make food production sustainable by addressing all issues concerning producers, production process, supply chain and adverse effects of climate change.

The authorities have prepared the "National Pathway Document" in this regard, which will be presented at the UN Food System Summit (UNFSS) 2021 scheduled to be held in New York on 23 September, policymakers revealed at a workshop on Sunday.

The workshop entitled "Media Sensitisation Workshop on Participation of Bangladesh in the UN Food System Summit 2021" was organised by the Ministry of Food at the Information Building on the Circuit House Road in the capital.

According to officials concerned, UN member states will present separate action plans for their food system development at the forthcoming UN Food System Summit.

And, all the countries will prepare this action plan by giving priority to five issues – ensuring safe and nutritious food for all, shifting to sustainable consumption patterns, boosting nature-positive production, advancing equitable livelihoods, and building resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stresses, they added.

Speakers at Sunday's programme said the "National Pathway Document" is based on these five aspects and is basically a guideline to change the food system to achieve the sustainable development goals for the country.

This guidelines include a plan of action that focuses on a whole lot or related issues, including food security and creating a hunger-free population, access to nutritious food, food security, data analysis, reducing food waste, developing food and feed production systems, sustaining food production, and producing food products by adapting to climate change, they continued.

Food Secretary Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum who presided over the workshop said, "If we can implement these plans, we will go a long way in implementing the SDGs."

"We are destroying the environment in many ways while producing various foods including poultry, dairy, fish and meat. But we want to stop such practices. We will ensure sustainable production but will not destroy the environment. Sustaining the biodiversity of the environment is a challenge for us."

Meanwhile, in his speech as the chief guest, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder emphasised public awareness for the implementation of the action plan. All information regarding the action plan should be made clear to the people, he added.