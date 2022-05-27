Bangladesh, Portugal to collaborate on climate action, ocean economy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 05:48 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Portugal to collaborate on climate action, ocean economy

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 05:48 pm
Bangladesh, Portugal to collaborate on climate action, ocean economy

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam MP paid a call on the Portuguese Minister of Economy and Sea, Dr Antonio Costa Silva Thursday during his ongoing visit to Portugal to discuss climate change and ocean economy. 

In an extensive conversation, the State Minister briefed the Portuguese Minister on Bangladesh's rapid rise in economic and social sectors in recent times, reads a press release. 

The Economic Minister acknowledged Bangladesh's dynamic development in recent years in response and attributed this success to the existing political stability under the leadership of the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, its remarkable economic growth and continued regional cooperation in its neighbourhood. 

Recognising that there remains considerable potential for cooperation between the countries, he reiterated that Portugal stands ready to expand collaboration in the diverse areas spanning renewable energy, green transition, marine technology, ocean economy and so on. Bangladesh State Minister agreed to advance cooperation in these areas and sought Portugal's support for regional hydropower.

The Portuguese Minister acknowledged that both Bangladesh and Portugal being coastal countries, face a common existential threat from climate change and rising sea levels, which makes it necessary to foster further climate cooperation. 

In response, Bangladesh State Minister apprised him of Bangladesh's leading role in Indian Ocean Rim Association and the International Seabed Authority and agreed to take forward Bangladesh-Portugal partnership in this regard. He also called for enhanced knowledge sharing and partnership in the areas of oceanography and maritime affairs.

The State Minister asked for the Portuguese Minister's attention to the difficulties experienced by the Bangladeshi visa applicants due to the mandatory requirement for physical presence in the Portuguese embassy in New Delhi and requested his intervention in simplifying the process by allowing a service provider to operate in Bangladesh. 

The Minister acknowledged the importance of a simplified visa procedure to facilitate potential investors and business people of the two countries and agreed to look further into this matter. 

The State Minister was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon Tarik Ahsan and other officials.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh State Minister visited Bangladesh Chancery and addressed the Bangladesh Embassy team, followed by paying tribute at the local Shaheed Minar.
 

Portugal / M Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

7h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

7h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

9h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

3h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

3h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

8h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide