Bangladesh, Portugal to collaborate on climate action, ocean economy

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam MP paid a call on the Portuguese Minister of Economy and Sea, Dr Antonio Costa Silva Thursday during his ongoing visit to Portugal to discuss climate change and ocean economy.

In an extensive conversation, the State Minister briefed the Portuguese Minister on Bangladesh's rapid rise in economic and social sectors in recent times, reads a press release.

The Economic Minister acknowledged Bangladesh's dynamic development in recent years in response and attributed this success to the existing political stability under the leadership of the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, its remarkable economic growth and continued regional cooperation in its neighbourhood.

Recognising that there remains considerable potential for cooperation between the countries, he reiterated that Portugal stands ready to expand collaboration in the diverse areas spanning renewable energy, green transition, marine technology, ocean economy and so on. Bangladesh State Minister agreed to advance cooperation in these areas and sought Portugal's support for regional hydropower.

The Portuguese Minister acknowledged that both Bangladesh and Portugal being coastal countries, face a common existential threat from climate change and rising sea levels, which makes it necessary to foster further climate cooperation.

In response, Bangladesh State Minister apprised him of Bangladesh's leading role in Indian Ocean Rim Association and the International Seabed Authority and agreed to take forward Bangladesh-Portugal partnership in this regard. He also called for enhanced knowledge sharing and partnership in the areas of oceanography and maritime affairs.

The State Minister asked for the Portuguese Minister's attention to the difficulties experienced by the Bangladeshi visa applicants due to the mandatory requirement for physical presence in the Portuguese embassy in New Delhi and requested his intervention in simplifying the process by allowing a service provider to operate in Bangladesh.

The Minister acknowledged the importance of a simplified visa procedure to facilitate potential investors and business people of the two countries and agreed to look further into this matter.

The State Minister was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon Tarik Ahsan and other officials.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh State Minister visited Bangladesh Chancery and addressed the Bangladesh Embassy team, followed by paying tribute at the local Shaheed Minar.

