Bangladesh, Portugal to collaborate on climate action, blue economy

Bangladesh and Portugal have agreed on increasing cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, green transition, and a blue economy.



The verbal agreement was made when on a visit to Portugal, Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam, paid a courtesy call to Portuguese Minister of Economy and Sea, Antonio Costa Silva, on Thursday (26 May), said a press release on Friday.



In an extensive conversation, State Minister Shahriar Alam briefed the Portuguese minister on Bangladesh's recent, rapid advancement in economic and social development.



Antonio Costa Silva acknowledged Bangladesh's dynamic development in recent years and attributed this success to the existing political stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Recognising that there remains considerable potential for cooperation between the two countries, he reiterated that Portugal stands ready to expand collaboration in diverse areas spanning renewable energy, green transition, marine technology, ocean economy, and more.



State Minister Shahriar Alam agreed to advance cooperation in these areas and sought Portugal's support for regional hydropower.



Antonio Costa acknowledged that both Bangladesh and Portugal are coastal countries and face common existential threats from climate change and rising sea levels, which makes it necessary to foster further climate cooperation.



In response, Shahriar Alam apprised him of Bangladesh's leading role in the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the International Seabed Authority and agreed to take the Bangladesh-Portugal partnership forward in this regard.



He also called for greater knowledge sharing and partnership in the areas of oceanography and maritime affairs.



Shahriar Alam asked for the Portuguese minister's attention to difficulties faced by Bangladeshi visa applicants due to the mandatory physical presence required at the Portuguese embassy in New Delhi, and requested his intervention in simplifying the process by allowing a service provider to operate in Bangladesh.



Antonio Costa acknowledged the importance of a simplified visa procedure to facilitate visits of potential investors and business people of the two countries, and agreed to look into this matter.



On the trade and investment front, the Portuguese minister expressed his desire to continue cooperation in finalising the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and suggested elaboration of investment protection agreements.



To consolidate the existing partnership at the multilateral level, Minister Antonio Costa invited Bangladesh to participate in the upcoming 2nd UN Ocean Conference to be held from 27 June to 1 July in Portugal.



State Minister Shahriar Alam confirmed the participation of a high-level Bangladesh delegation in the conference.



The Portuguese minister recalled his last visit to Bangladesh 15 years ago, and expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh soon to experience the positive transition that Bangladesh has undergone.



Shahriar Alam said minister Costa would be warmly welcomed in Bangladesh upon his arrival.



State minister Alam was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Lisbon, Tarik Ahsan, and other officials.



