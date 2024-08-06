Bangladesh Police will resolve issues, demands raised by people rationally: IGP

Members of the Bangladesh Police will rationally resolve various issues and demands raised by the public and best efforts will be made, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today (6 August).

"We're hoping the current situation will be resolved very soon," he said in a video statement to the media.

Addressing political leaders and leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, the IGP urged them to refrain from attacking cops and vandalising police establishments.

He also urged the police to perform their duty with patience and a sound mindset and with their own safety in mind.

"We will ensure proper treatment for police officials who are injured and admitted in hospitals," he said.

The Bangladesh Army has been assisting to protect and safeguard police and their establishments, he also said.

The police headquarters, however, did not disclose the location of the IGP as of recording the statement.