Bangladesh Police set guidelines for Ijtema

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:38 pm

When travelling, the devotees have been urged not to overcrowd trains or other vehicles, risking life.

Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Police have set guidelines for those intending to attend Biswa Ijtema, scheduled to be held in two phases from February 2 to 4 and February 9 to 11 on the bank of Turag River in Tongi this year.

A media release, issued from police headquarters on Tuesday morning, requested the devotees to abide by the guidelines mentioned below to make the second-largest religious congregation for Muslims in the world a safe and sound experience.

Devotees have been asked to cooperate with members of the law enforcement agencies deployed for security on the Ijtema ground and seek cooperation if needed.

They have been requested to stay in the designated "Khitta" (a group where several people stay together) and immediately inform members of the law enforcement agencies when they see unknown and suspicious people or any unclaimed bag or suspicious objects.

Devotees have been asked to always keep their money and valuables with them, and inform law enforcement agencies if money and valuables are stolen or lost.

Devotees have been asked to not consume food or drink from hawkers or unknown people.

Devotees have been asked not to set up tents on the main road and adjacent areas to facilitate safe and smooth movement of all.

They have been asked to avail healthcare services from the temporary hospitals designated for Ijteam and nearby hospitals when needed.

Devotees have also been asked to take cooperation with the law enforcers if they hear any rumour or of and any kind of accident.

They have been asked to inform nearby police stations or law enforcement agencies immediately when they have any information on acts of sabotage.

The devotees have been requested to be vigilant during cooking, to avoid fire-related incidents.

They have been asked to not install sound systems within 50 yards of the main road, from Pragati Sarani to Tongi Flyover in Dhaka city, and from Tongi Flyover to Chowrasta and adjoining areas to ensure smooth movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

When travelling, the devotees have been urged not to overcrowd trains or other vehicles, risking life.

The devotees have been asked to contact the police control room set up at the Ijtema venue and call the national emergency service by dialing 999.

Moreover, the devotees will be able to take cooperation from the respective zones.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police: Deputy Police Commissioner, Uttara-01320-041740; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Airport)-01320-041741; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Dakshinkhan)-01320-041742; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Uttara)-01320-041743; Assistant Police Commissioner (AC-Uttara)-01320-041754; AC-Airport-01320-041757; AC-Traffic-Uttara West Zone- 01320-043955; Uttara East Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC)- 01320-041789; West Police Station OC-01320-041817; Turag Police Station OC- 01320-041845; Traffic Control Room-01711-000990.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police: Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime South)-01320-070330; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime South)-01320-070641; AC-Tongi Zone- 01320-070658; Tongi West Police Station OC- 01320-070751; Duty Officer- 01320-070759; Tongi East Police Station OC- 01320-070722; Duty Officer- 01320-070730 and 01320-070730.

Ijtema Control Room (Hotline) GMP- 01320-072998; Traffic Control Room-01320-071298; RAB: RAB-1 Control Room- 017777710199 and RAB Headquarters Control Room- 017777720029.

Bishwa Ijtema / police / Pilgrimage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

