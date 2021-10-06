Bangladesh Police to get 2 helicopters from Russia

The government has decided to buy two helicopters for Bangladesh Police from Russia on Government-to-Government (G2G) basis.

The approval was given at the 28th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin briefed reporters virtually.

Shamsul Arefin said that two fresh Mi-171A2 helicopters would be procured from JSC Russian Helicopters on G2G basis.