Bangladesh Police committed to serving public: IGP 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has said Bangladesh Police is committed to serving the people of the country.

"We are constantly working to improve the quality of this organisation. The most meritorious are being selected with maximum transparency for promotion centrally," he said on the second day of Police Week 2022 Monday (24 January). 

After 40 years, rules for appointing constables, sub-inspectors and sergeants have been amended, said Benazir. 

The IGP also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inaugurating the week-long event. 

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Shield Parade and award distribution ceremony at Rajarbagh Police Lines Ground. 

Benazir distributed awards among various police units which have been successful in recovering drugs, weapons and smuggled goods in 2020 and 2021.

"Strategic plan has been adopted to build Bangladesh Police as a useful police force of a developed country by 2041," said IGP. 

He warned police personnel saying if any police member is involved in any kind of immoral activities it will not be tolerated. 

"We are committed to ensuring fair and equitable welfare for every member of the police," Benazir added. 

The IGP also lauded the actions of police forces to help the public throughout Covid-19 pandemic. 

"At the risk of their own lives, the police have delivered medicine to people's homes, delivered food, arranged for farmers to harvest paddy," he said. 

Benazir also remarked that 106 police officials sacrificed their lives while working for the country due to Covid-19 and over 27,000 were injured on various occasions.

"Most of them have recovered and devoted themselves to the welfare of the country and the people," he added. 

Police Week 2022 started Sunday with the slogan "Skilled police, prosperous country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh".

Through various sessions of the police week, the next year's work plan will be determined by reviewing the activities of the past year. Besides, various demands will be raised by the police in the conference with the home minister and other senior officers.

These include the establishment of a separate department, the formation of a separate medical corps in the police, the establishment of specialised training institutes, the deployment of police in foreign missions and the addition of more members to the Armed Police Battalion.
 

Police IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed / Police Week 2022

