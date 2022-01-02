Bangladesh police already become a world-class police force: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that Bangladesh Police has already become a world-class police force.

"To hold on to their progress, we have to awaken the spirit of patriotism and Liberation War in them," he said at the inaugural ceremony of the basic training of the newly-appointed "Trainee Recruit Constable" 2021 batch of Bangladesh Police.

The minister said that no development will come to fruition if the law and order situation in the country is not improved.

Therefore, the police force has to play a leading role in maintaining peace, order and development in the country, he added.

The training was inaugurated at Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarada on Sunday afternoon.

The home minister said that 3,000 trainee recruit constables have been recruited through a transparent, modern and up-to-date process through a completely new system. They have been appointed on the basis of merit, skill and intelligence.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Senior Secretary of Public Security Department Mostafa Kamal Uddin, and Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed attended the programme.

Khandaker Golam Faruk, principal of the academy presided over the event.