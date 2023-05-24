Qatar Economic Forum: PM Hasina confident country can repay IMF loan

Bangladesh

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 02:55 pm

Related News

Qatar Economic Forum: PM Hasina confident country can repay IMF loan

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 02:55 pm
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh&#039;s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves as she arrives for a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 11 November, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves as she arrives for a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 11 November, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that she is confident that Bangladesh will be able to meet its commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The IMF only assists countries that can repay the loans they are taking...Bangladesh is in a position that yes, we took the loan as long as we need it, and yes I am very much sure that definitely, we are able to use the loan for our progress and side by side we are able to pay it back," Sheikh Hasina said at the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg on Wednesday (24 May). 

In January, the IMF approved loans of $4.7 billion to Bangladesh for immediate disbursement, considered a boost for Sheikh Hasina ahead of a general election early next year.

Amid a worsening economic crisis, Bangladesh has seen a sharp widening of its current account deficit, depreciation of the taka currency and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.

The premier added that Bangladesh would buy oil from Russia if the price was appealing.

Economy / Top News

PM Hasina / Qatar Economic Forum / IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

5h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

3h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

19h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss