Qatar Economic Forum: PM Hasina confident country can repay IMF loan

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves as she arrives for a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 11 November, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that she is confident that Bangladesh will be able to meet its commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The IMF only assists countries that can repay the loans they are taking...Bangladesh is in a position that yes, we took the loan as long as we need it, and yes I am very much sure that definitely, we are able to use the loan for our progress and side by side we are able to pay it back," Sheikh Hasina said at the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg on Wednesday (24 May).

In January, the IMF approved loans of $4.7 billion to Bangladesh for immediate disbursement, considered a boost for Sheikh Hasina ahead of a general election early next year.

Amid a worsening economic crisis, Bangladesh has seen a sharp widening of its current account deficit, depreciation of the taka currency and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.

The premier added that Bangladesh would buy oil from Russia if the price was appealing.