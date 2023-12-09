Bangladesh PM accuses BNP of 'plotting famine' ahead of elections

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has claimed that "BNP is plotting to incite famine" in the country after realising – they won't be able to thwart the upcoming general election.

"As they realise that the election [7 January polls] will be held on time, they are planning to create a famine in Bangladesh. This is their next plan," she said during a gathering in Kotalipara on the second day of her visit to Gopalganj on Friday (8 December).

"The BNP has no leader," said the Prime Minister, suggesting the party's scepticism regarding the election's occurrence.

"They consistently said they'd not let the election happen. They also said the poll schedule cannot be announced. But the schedule has been announced. Now they are making attempts so that the voters cannot go to the polling centres on the election day.

"Who are they to snatch voters' rights? They don't have the power to do so. They can carry out arson attacks."

She also urged loyalists of the ruling party to stand firm against individuals engaging in arson attacks, referring them as "pyro-terrorists", amidst ongoing reports of such incidents during the BNP's blockades.

PM Hasina travelled to Gopalganj on a two-day personal visit starting Thursday afternoon. She returned to Dhaka yesterday.