Bangladesh plans to send medical, rescue teams to Türkiye: MoFA spokesperson

People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 3 February, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh is planning to send two teams to Türkiye to join the rescue efforts there after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed over 4,000 people and injured many.

"We are planning to send two teams: an emergency medical team and a rescue team," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the cold night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Authorities feared the death toll from Monday's pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria's 12-year civil war and refugee crisis, reports AP.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen sent his condolences to the government and the people of Türkiye and Syria after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked both countries along their borders early Monday.