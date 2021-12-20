Bangladesh plans to reduce 30% plastic waste by 2030

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh has planned to curb plastic waste in the country by 30 per cent in the next decade.

"The World Bank is working with the Government of Bangladesh to implement the plan by 2030," said World Bank Environmental Specialist Bushra Nishat.

She made the revelation on Monday while presenting a relevant study report at the launching ceremony of "Towards a Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh".

"We aim to recycle half of the used plastic in Bangladesh by 2025," Bushra Nishat added.

Dandan Chen, acting country director of the World Bank, also spoke at the event.

According to the latest report, the country's per capita plastic use amounts to an average of 9kg at present, while in Dhaka city the average plastic usage is as high as 22.25kg.

Plastic use per capita in the country and the capital was respectively 3.5 and 17.2kg in 2014, which were 3.01 and 9.2kg in the year 2005.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin who attended the programme as chief guest said, "We are not aware. We throw plastic waste everywhere. We have to be aware. When we go abroad we throw waste in certain places but when we come to the country why do we throw waste here and there?" 

Law enforcement agencies need to be strict in this issue, said the minister. 

 At the same time, he said that steps are being taken to reduce the use of single-use plastic, he added.

