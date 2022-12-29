Bangladesh 'pearl of Bay of Bengal, important country in South Asia': New Chinese envoy

Newly appointed Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen has described Bangladesh as the "Pearl of the Bay of Bengal, an important country in South Asia and a rapidly emerging economy."

"Bangladesh is playing an irreplaceable role in regional and international affairs," said the ambassador who arrived here on Wednesday evening to serve as the 16th ambassador of China to Bangladesh.

Yao thanked and paid a tribute to Bangladeshi friends from all walks of life for their kind help and stern support for the betterment of China-Bangladesh relations.

He said under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation has been developing fast and steadily.

"We keep enhancing mutual political trust, proactively synergize development strategies, promote cooperation in all fields, understand and support each other on core interests and major concerns, and jointly uphold international justice and true multilateralism," said the envoy.

Acknowledging that China has embarked on a new journey toward a modern socialist country in all respects while Bangladesh is striving with no effort spared for the splendid dream of "Sonar Bangla" by following the country's Vision 2041 perspective plan, the envoy said their common goals would definitely bring about more powerful dynamics, more vigorous vitality, and an even brighter future for the bilateral relations.

Yao said he is ready to work with friends from all walks of life to steadily implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continuously explore new growth areas and write a new chapter for the Bangladesh-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

In his written remarks delivered upon arrival he said as the new ambassador of China to Bangladesh, he would like to keep extensive contact with all Bangladeshi friends, familiarise himself with and respond to expectations of local people towards China-Bangladesh relations, continuously explore new growth points, and let the bilateral relations better benefit the people and the community at large.

"All happiness in life is the result of unswerving efforts. For a promising tomorrow of China-Bangladesh relations, let's trail the blaze, lead the way, and strive for the best," he said.

Arriving at the Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the ambassador received "warm hospitality" from protocol officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and officials of the Chinese Embassy.