Bangladesh Participates in Rosatom Fishing Tournament in Russia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 06:02 pm

Bangladesh Participates in Rosatom Fishing Tournament in Russia

A four-member delegation including amateur anglers and journalists participated in the second international fishing tournament held on 7 and 8 September , 2022 in St. Petersburg, Russia. 

Hosted by Russia's state nuclear energy corporation- Rosatom that is constructing Rooppur NPP on the bank of the River Padma at Ishwardi, Pabna, the tournament was participated by 26 Anglers from 10 countries.

Rosatom The NPP will host two power units based on Generation III+ Russian VVER-1200 reactors.

The fishing tournament followed the objective of strengthening the bonds among the people belonging to the global nuclear community on one hand and demonstrating the safety of nuclear power plants for the environment, including the flora and fauna of nearby water bodies on the other hand.

The tournament brought together participants from countries where Rosatom implements or plans to implement nuclear power plant construction projects:  Bangladesh, Russia, Armenia, Hungary, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Africa, and Turkey. Mohammad Nasim Hasan Sujan and Miraz Rahman Khan, anglers from the amateur fishing club-Angling in Bangladesh were the participants in Bangladesh.

The competition was organized close to the Leningrad NPP, Russia's largest operating nuclear power plant in terms of installed capacity of 6400MW, and one of the first in the world to host cutting-edge Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors. It was held in the PRO ANGLERS LEAGUE format – a European tournament for spinning fish from boats.

Anglers from India Arunabha Sannigrahi and Santosh Jaiswar came first in two nominations: Biggest Single Catch and Total Catch.  Anglers from Egypt and the combined team of Russia and Egypt stood second and third prizes, respectively. A participant from India was awarded a special prize for the "Biggest Catch" while the Uzbekistan team received a special prize "Determination to Win". Vladimir Inozemtsev, the two-time world champion and head coach of the Russian national team, was the chief judge of the competition.

The participants of the tournament were able to see for themselves the richness of the Gulf of Finland in fish, and its cleanliness thanks to the dosimetric control.  A total of 203 fish were caught and after weighing were released back into the sea. 

President of the Rusatom International Network Vadim Titov noted: "Although the event is held on such a wide international scale for the second time, Rosatom has been organizing fishing competitions in water bodies near nuclear power stations for more than 10 years. We attach great importance to such events because for us it is an opportunity to demonstrate that nuclear is a clean source of energy and that nuclear technology and nature complement each other. We are happy that our guests from nine countries were able to see for themselves that clean fish lives in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear power plant, which has been operating for almost half a century."

As part of the tournament, the participants visited the Leningrad NPP, located in the town of Sosnovy Bor, and were able to get acquainted with the operations of the nuclear power plant. Today, the Leningrad NPP is a unique engineering structure that combines two types of reactors on its site. The participants also met with local authorities and interacted with the inhabitants of the city.
 

Rosatom Fishing Tournament / Bangladesh Team

