Bangladesh participates in Japan's Fashion World Tokyo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:07 pm

Bangladesh participated in Fashion World Tokyo (FaW), Autumn, 2022, held from 18-20 October in Japan's capital city Tokyo.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed inaugurated Bangladesh Pavilion on 18th October 2022 at the Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, according to a release issued by the embassy there.

This is the largest trade show for the fashion industry in Japan gathering all kinds of fashion wear, apparel, bag, shoes, textile, leather, fashion accessory and fashion sourcing from all over the world, with around 600 exhibitors. 

Under the market development initiative of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, 30 (thirty) reputed exporters belonging to the apparel industry as well as leather goods participated in this fair. 

RX Japan Limited organised the event. 

Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed along with other embassy officials visited Bangladeshi booths while Dr Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce) of the embassy, accompanied and introduced Bangladeshi companies as well as NRB exhibitors. 

Bangladeshi exhibitors got good responses from the Japanese buyers, the release added.

