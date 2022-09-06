‘Bangladesh is our biggest development, trade partner,’ says PM Modi

File Photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keen to stay deeply engaged with the world during the global pandemic and had made it a point that the pharmaceutical industry plays a role to cement India’s relations with friendly countries. Picture: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a joint press conference with PM Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of bilateral talks between the two countries, said that Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner.

Modi said, "Trade between India-Bangladesh is increasing rapidly. We have decided to extend cooperation in the IT, Space and Nuclear sectors. Talks are also underway between India and Bangladesh on power transmission lines."

At the time, the Indian premier hoped that Bangladesh and India ties would reach new heights in the next 25 years.

Regarding cooperation between the two nations,Modi said the two countries will together face the forces adversarial to them.

"We have extended our cooperation on flood mitigation. We have been sharing real-time data regarding floods with Bangladesh and have also discussed terrorism. It's imperative that we together face the forces that are adversarial to us," he noted.

Modi mentioned that 54 rivers flow between India and Bangladesh, linked to the livelihoods of both nations.

"Today, we have signed an important agreement regarding the water-sharing of Kushiyara River."

PM Hasina was welcomed by her Indian counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday morning (6 September), where she was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Later, a bilateral talk was held between the two counterparts there.

Issues involving mutual interests on security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, Rohingya, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking were reportedly the top agendas during the talks.

Prior to holding the bilateral talks, the two premiers had a tête-à-tête.

The Bangladesh premier is on a four-day visit to India. She arrived in Delhi on Monday (5 September) and was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in New Delhi.

She also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest and visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

This visit is her first visit since both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021.