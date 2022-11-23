Bangladesh to organise rice festival in Kolkata

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is planning to organise a food festival in the city to exhibit varieties of recipes made with rice.

The initiative will open trade opportunities between India and Bangladesh, said Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias while speaking at the Indo-Pacific Conclave on 'Re-imagine and Reconnect the Indo-Pacific Region through the Lens of Culture' organised by the US Consulate General in Kolkata and the Asian Confluence, a think tank, reports The Indian Express.

"It is my idea to organise a rice festival in Kolkata to showcase the varieties of rice from Bangladesh. We have so many varieties of rice in Bangladesh. The rice is used to make biryani, payesh (rice pudding), pitha (pie) and so many other food items. We are yet to fix a date for the festival as we are yet to sort out the budgeting issues. We plan to bring chefs from Bangladesh who would prepare dishes at the festival," said Elias.

He added, "Food is our expertise. It is a great way to create awareness and friendship among nations. This kind of initiative is a good way to move forward. Through cultural exchanges and food, we can forge ties with countries."

Elias also said that the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Book Fair will be held in the city from 2 to 11 December.

"Around 60-70 publishers from Bangladesh will participate in the book fair. Over the years, the fair has been very successful in the city," he added.