Bangladesh to organise rice festival in Kolkata

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:51 am

Related News

Bangladesh to organise rice festival in Kolkata

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:51 am
Bangladesh to organise rice festival in Kolkata

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is planning to organise a food festival in the city to exhibit varieties of recipes made with rice.

The initiative will open trade opportunities between India and Bangladesh, said Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias while speaking at the Indo-Pacific Conclave on 'Re-imagine and Reconnect the Indo-Pacific Region through the Lens of Culture' organised by the US Consulate General in Kolkata and the Asian Confluence, a think tank, reports The Indian Express.

"It is my idea to organise a rice festival in Kolkata to showcase the varieties of rice from Bangladesh. We have so many varieties of rice in Bangladesh. The rice is used to make biryani, payesh (rice pudding), pitha (pie) and so many other food items. We are yet to fix a date for the festival as we are yet to sort out the budgeting issues. We plan to bring chefs from Bangladesh who would prepare dishes at the festival," said Elias.

He added, "Food is our expertise. It is a great way to create awareness and friendship among nations. This kind of initiative is a good way to move forward. Through cultural exchanges and food, we can forge ties with countries."

Elias also said that the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Book Fair will be held in the city from 2 to 11 December.

"Around 60-70 publishers from Bangladesh will participate in the book fair. Over the years, the fair has been very successful in the city," he added.

Top News

rice / Food festival / Kolkata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

22h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

23h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

13h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

13h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

14h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world