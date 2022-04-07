Bangladesh opens visa office in India’s Siliguri 

Bangladesh on Wednesday opened a visa office in Siliguri, India, with the aim of extending its consular activities in the neighbouring country.

The application centre is located at the West Bengal city's International Market on Sevoke Road near Panitanki More.

According to the Indian newspaper The Telegraph, the new visa office will be operated by Kolkata-based company Du Digital BD Private Limited.

It is the only outsourced agency of the Bangladesh deputy high commission of Kolkata for accepting Bangladeshi visa applications from Indians and other foreign nationals, wrote the newspaper citing sources in a recent report.

Officials said any person seeking visa for travelling to Bangladesh could apply for the same at the centre as well as a branch of Bangladesh government-owned Sonali Bank situated on Sevoke Road.

Earlier, people from North Bengal had to visit Kolkata to collect a visa for Bangladesh.

"Visa applications will be accepted from 9am to 3pm. The centre has form-filling desks, a photo booth and photocopy facilities, along with passport return counters.

"An applicant has to pay Rs825 [some Tk937] for all categories of visas," said a representative of Du Digital BD Private Limited.

The opening of the centre comes during a time when authorities of both counties have drawn plans to start train service between Dhaka and Siliguri.

Besides, there is a plan to run buses between Bangladesh and Nepal via Siliguri under the motor vehicle agreement that has been signed by the three countries.