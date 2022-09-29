Bangladesh only country with many human rights laws: Benazir Ahmed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 03:12 pm

"We have to come out of the habit of complaining. We have many more things to be proud about," said the outgoing Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is the only country that has a number of human rights laws unlike many other countries in the world, says Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed.

"We have signed the convention against custodial torture along with different countries. Also, we are the only country in the South Asian region to have laws against custodial torture and in comparison with other countries of the world we probably have a fine law against custodial torture." the outgoing IGP made the statement during a press conference held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in the capital's Rajarbag on Thursday (29 September).

Alongside being the IGP, he previously was the only police officer to serve as the director general of RAB.

Local and international NGOs brought in hundreds of crores in the name of police training and human rights, he added.

"We have to come out of the habit of complaining. We have many more things to be proud about," said the IGP.

The government issued a gazette notification on Dr Benazir Ahmed's retirement from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Police (BP) on 22 September.

The move comes as the senior cop will reach his retirement age on 30 September.

According to government rules, an official goes into post-retirement leave (PRL) after turning 60.

The former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general (DG) was appointed IGP on 8 April, 2020.

Benazir joined Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police in February 1988.

He served in various capacities of Bangladesh Police where he proved his professionalism, dedication and excellence.

