Bangladesh officials study Indian administrative structure

A delegation of 82 administrative officers from Bangladesh visited Uttar Pradesh in India to study India's administrative structure and development strategies on Monday (12 February).

DM Chandra Prakash Singh said, a conference was organised to brief the team about the country's administrative structure and the roles and duties of officials, reports Times of India.

"Officials took note of the responsibilities of senior government officials such as a district magistrate, chief development officer, senior superintendent of police, etc., and the process to appoint them.

They aim to make a qualitative change in their administrative system after studying Indian structure," he said.

The delegation also explored historical monuments and industrial units of the district.

This visit is part of a series, with the delegation coming from Mussoorie and planning subsequent visits to Agra and Delhi to explore various facets of governance, development, and industry in India.

Mukesh Kumar Bhandari, associate course coordinator at the National Center for Good Governance, highlighted the delegation's objectives, saying, "Information about development, good governance, trade, products, agriculture, etc., is being gathered from India."

