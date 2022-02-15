Bangladesh offers free or preferential trade agreement to Canada: FM Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister has expressed Bangladesh's willingness to form a free or preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Canada.

He made the statement during a virtual meeting between Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen MP and Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit Sajjan on 14 February, on the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The two ministers discussed a wide range of issues encompassing Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status, and promotion of bilateral trade and investment, reads a press release.

Noting that Canada and Bangladesh are enjoying very close and congenial relations, the two ministers underscored that two countries need to further consolidate the bilateral ties.

In the area of economic cooperation, the two ministers agreed that the recently established joint working group namely "Blue Ribbon" and assembling private sector representatives of two countries would positively contribute in promoting trade and investment.

Foreign Minister Momen, depicting the huge opportunity of investment in 100 Special Economic Zones and 28 High Tech Parks in Bangladesh as well as young and energetic workforce and lucrative investment package, urged for larger Canadian investment, reads the statement.

In this connection, Bangladesh Foreign Minister mentioned ICT as an emerging area in Bangladesh, and opined that Canada may make investment in this sector also.

Bangladesh foreign minister depicted the socio-economic progress Bangladesh has achieved in the last one decade.

AK Abdul Momen urged Minister Sajjan to undertake his postponed visit to Bangladesh soon, especially during the ongoing Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Mentionable, Canadian Minister's scheduled visit to Bangladesh in December 2021 was postponed due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation globally.

Bangladesh foreign minister emphasised on the need of Head of Government level visit, especially in the context of 50-year celebration of Independence.

He thanked Canada for its consistent political and humanitarian support for the displaced and persecuted Rohingyas, including for the genocide case ongoing in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Underscoring that the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas remains as a priority for Bangladesh and expressing concern that their prolonged stay may result in huge security threat and regional instability due to the possible emergence of extremism and terrorism in the camps, Foreign Minister Momen urged Canada to take a leadership role in resolving the crisis.

He also expressed satisfaction about the progress made in opening direct flight between Dhaka and Toronto, underscoring that this would enhance business and people-to-people contact, adds the release.

Noting that the number of Bangladeshi students studying in Canada is increasing, he requested to include Bangladesh in the Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme.

Foreign Minister Momen also appreciated recent Canadian donation of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

He also expressed Bangladesh's strong expectation that Nur Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation, would be deported from Canada to Bangladesh, underscoring that this would ensure justice and rule of law.

Canadian International Development minister appreciated Bangladesh's impressive economic progress in recent years, including the LDC graduation, added the statement.

He assured that he would discuss with Canadian Trade Minister about the possibility of extension of DFQF till 2030 and about the possibility of signing FTA or PTA.

On Rohingya issue, he appreciated Bangladesh's continued hosting of one million displaced Rohingyas, and agreed that the ultimate solution must be safe repatriation.

In this regard, he opined those strong international efforts should continue for repatriation; and Canada will continue its political and humanitarian support.

Canadian minister, noting that Bangladesh's large diaspora in Canada is positively contributing in enhancing ties, underscored the need of more business and people-to-people contact.

He noted that, like Bangladesh, Canada also likes to continue peaceful role; and two countries should utilise economic cooperation opportunities, reads the release.

He assured Canada's willingness to continue support in the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh, including development assistance.

He also expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh as soon as possible, on which Bangladesh foreign minister Informed Minister Sajjan that he can visit Bangladesh any time in the near future, based on his convenience.